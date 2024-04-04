Kano Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Suspended

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has been suspended by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) amidst allegations of corrupt practices.

The suspension follows a 10-count charge brought against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on November 16, 2023.

In a statement released in Abuja, the Chief Press Secretary of the CCB, Veronica Kato, announced the suspension, highlighting the tribunal’s intention to prevent Magaji from potentially influencing the course of his trial.

Kato said, “Delivering the ruling, the Chairman CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, established that the Tribunal has the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.”

Justice Umar emphasised that it would be inappropriate for Magaji to continue discharging the duties of his office while facing trial.

He addded, “Muhuyi Magaji cannot continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office while facing trial, to avoid any interference with the case. Hence the suspension, this is pending the conclusion of the trial.”

The case against Magaji has been adjourned to May 7th and 8th, 2024, for further hearings. It is expected that during these hearings, both the prosecution and defense will present their arguments and evidence before the Tribunal.