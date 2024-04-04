Fresh Update Arises On Bobrisky Arrest, See When He Is To Be Arraigned

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, will be arraigned on Friday before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a six-count charge against the crossdresser.

The first four counts of the charge borders on the abuse of the Naira, while the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

In the charge sheet filed by EFCC Prosecutor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, alongside seven other lawyers, Bobrisky in the first count is alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Advertisement

The offence was committed on March 24, 2024, and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count two, Bobrisky, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

In count three, Bobrisky in Dec. 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Advertisement

Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

In count five, Bobrisky while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.

Advertisement