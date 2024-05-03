Why Nigeria Is Still Battling With Corruption – EFCC Boss

The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, stressed the importance of following rules and regulations for the growth and development of the country.

He emphasized that the lack of compliance with these regulations is the root cause of corruption in the country.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of EFCC disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Compliance Institute Nigeria (CIN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Olukoyede pledged his support and commitment to CIN, while citing lack of compliance as the primary cause of corruption in the country.

According to him, “The success of any process or procedure in any society is based on the issue of compliance. The difference between developed countries and undeveloped ones is simply compliance.

“If you take compliance out of developed countries, they would be as terrible and as poor as the undeveloped countries. If we get it right with compliance, we have gotten it right with governance and corporate governance in Nigeria.”

“Compliance has been dear to my heart. It is the core of my professionalism and practice. So, you have found the right partner in me.

“We are ready on our part in EFCC to collaborate with you. The essence of our work is compliance and enforcement. We make people play by the rules and if they don’t, we apply the force of law. We are ready to cooperate and collaborate with you. We will support your activities and your programmes.”