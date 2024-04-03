‘We Have Competent Leaders’ – APC Chieftain Knocks Tinubu For Giving Appointment To PDP Member

Advertisement

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Emmanuel Ishaka, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr. Dennis Otuaro as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Dennis Otuaro as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in March 2024.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the President hopes that Otuaro will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision.

It added that the new administrator had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) before his new appointment.

Reacting, however, Ishaka stated that many APC members in Delta State are dissatisfied with the choice.

According to him, the APC also has many competent leaders in the region and there was no need for the President to pick his appointment from the opposition camp.

The statement read, “We, the dedicated members of APC in Delta State, reject the appointment of Dennis Otuaro of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s protege as head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We (APC) have very competent leaders in Delta State who are ready to fully implement Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda.”

“Okowa and PDP in Delta State must not be allowed to reap where they did not sow,” SaharaReporters quoted the APC chieftain saying.

Ishaka has urged President Tinubu to reconsider the appointment of Otuaro and select a qualified individual from his party.

Naija News understands that prior to this appointment, Otuaro held a high-ranking position at the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The primary objective of the PAP is to rehabilitate and reintegrate former Niger Delta militants into society through skills and vocational training.