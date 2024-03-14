Nigeria News
Tinubu Appoints Administrator For Presidential Amnesty Programme
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dennis Otuaro as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
The President made the appointment known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in Abuja on Thursday.
According to the statement, the President hopes that Otuaro will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision.
It added that the new administrator had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) before his new appointment.
The statement reads, “The President anticipates that the new Administrator will bring his requisite experience and know-how to this role to revamp the Amnesty Programme and advance the realization of its founding purpose and vision.
“Otuaro holds a PhD in Comparative Politics & Development Studies; an MSc in Public Administration, and a BSc in Education.
“He had previously served as a top-level executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a surfeit of experience across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, security, environmental remediation, as well as oil and gas.”