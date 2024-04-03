Popular Nollywood Director Is Dead

Advertisement

A popular Nigerian filmmaker and former Vice President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Frank Igho Okpokoro Vaughan, has reportedly died.

Naija News reports that Vaughan, who hails from Delta State, reportedly died in Warri on Tuesday after a protracted battle with illness.

The sad news was confirmed to journalists by his younger brother, Philip Okpokoro, a cinematographer and series director of ‘Nigerian Idols’ reality TV show.

The late movie director played a crucial role in shaping the Nigerian movie industry and mentoring aspiring filmmakers.

He is a seasoned TV producer/director and also a current affairs and political analyst.

Before he died, Vaughan, who was in his 1960s, was lately a pastor with Dominion City Church, Asaba, Delta State.

Meanwhile, a renowned folk music legend, Olujimi Solanke, will be laid to rest on Friday, April 5, at a private cemetery, following his passing at the age of 81 on February 5, 2024.

His funeral services are set to be held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Ipara-Remo, Ogun State, as announced by his family.

Solanke, celebrated for his extensive contributions to music, dance, playwriting, acting, visual arts, and poetry, will be honored through a series of commemorative events spanning a week, culminating in his burial in his native Ipara-Remo.

The week’s proceedings will kick off with a Choral Concert at Ibudo Asa, Ipara Remo, on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The tribute to Solanke will also feature a night of homage at Freedom Park, Lagos, and candlelight processions at both Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Ipara-Remo, Ogun State.

The series of events aim to celebrate Solanke’s illustrious career and legacy, culminating in a thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 7, 2024.