Veteran Actor, Jimi Solanke To Be Buried On Friday

The renowned folk music legend, Olujimi Solanke, will be laid to rest on Friday, April 5, at a private cemetery, following his passing at the age of 81 on February 5, 2024.

His funeral services are set to be held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Ipara-Remo, Ogun State, as announced by his family.

Solanke, celebrated for his extensive contributions to music, dance, playwriting, acting, visual arts, and poetry, will be honored through a series of commemorative events spanning a week, culminating in his burial in his native Ipara-Remo.

The week’s proceedings will kick off with a Choral Concert at Ibudo Asa, Ipara Remo, on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The tribute to Solanke will also feature a night of homage at Freedom Park, Lagos, and candlelight processions at both Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Ipara-Remo, Ogun State.

The series of events aim to celebrate Solanke’s illustrious career and legacy, culminating in a thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The family has designated April 1-3 for various groups, associations, and professional bodies to honor the late artist, with a Christian Wake scheduled at Methodist Church Nigeria, Ipara-Remo, on April 4.

The burial program will also feature cultural and masquerade displays on Saturday, April 6, among other activities, celebrating the life and works of Olujimi Solanke.