Insecurity: Zamfara Govt Declares Curfew Over Incessant Terrorists Attack

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has implemented a new curfew along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto.

Naija News understands that this decision was made in response to the recent increase in terrorist attacks on unsuspecting travellers in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Haidara, made this announcement in a statement following the State Security Council meeting.

He noted that curfew is starting from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Advertisement

“As of today, the State Government has ordered restriction of movement along the Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto State from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily,” the announcement said.

The commissioner emphasized that this measure was implemented to address the ongoing issue of frequent kidnappings of travellers on the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of this directive, all motorists and travellers are required to adhere to the government’s order.

Advertisement

The government also noted that security agencies have been instructed to closely monitor the two borders and ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Zamfara State has denied reports that some worshippers were kidnapped by bandits from a mosque in the state in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara Police Command, ASP. Yazid Abubakar said the reports claiming armed Bandits attacked a mosque in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state and abducted scores of worshippers while observing Tahajjud Prayer were not true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained further that the bandits stormed the area with the intent to abduct a businessman known as Ashiru, who refused to be kidnapped and was eventually shot dead by the armed men.

Abubakar narrated that the bandits, after killing Mr Ashiru, whisked away his wife and his male neighbour to an unknown destination.

According to the Police report, worshippers were not kidnapped but rushed out of the mosque due to multiple gunshots in the air and escaped in various directions as a result of the activities of the bandits.

The spokesperson added that the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators with the aim of rescuing the two kidnapped victims unhurt.

He also advised residents to desist from spreading fake news that will worsen the security situation in Zamfara.