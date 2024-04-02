No Worshipper Was Kidnapped By Bandits In Zamfara Mosque – Police

Advertisement

The Police Command in Zamfara State has denied reports that some worshippers were kidnapped by bandits from a mosque in the state in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara Police Command, ASP. Yazid Abubakar said the reports claiming armed Bandits attacked a mosque in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state and abducted scores of worshippers while observing Tahajjud Prayer were not true.

He explained further that the bandits stormed the area with the intent to abduct a businessman known as Ashiru, who refused to be kidnapped and was eventually shot dead by the armed men.

Abubakar narrated that the bandits, after killing Mr. Ashiru, whisked away his wife and his male neighbor to an unknown destination.

According to the Police report, worshippers were not kidnapped but rushed out of the mosque due to multiple gunshots in the air and escaped in various directions as a result of the activities of the bandits.

The spokesperson added that the police has launched a manhunt of the perpetrators with the aim of rescuing the two kidnapped victims unhurt.

He also advised residents to desist from spreading fake news that will worsen the security situation in Zamfara.