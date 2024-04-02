Bandits Kill Businessman, Abduct Wife, Neighbour In Zamfara

Advertisement

Bandits have reportedly killed a businessman and abducted his wife and neighbour in Buluku quarters, Gusau, capital of Zamfara state.

Naija News learnt that the bandits stormed the house of the businessman and dealer of assorted drinks on Monday night to abduct some people.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, who spoke with Daily Trust on the incident said the businessman was killed for resisting abduction, and his wife and neighbour were taken away.

The source said, “The bandits attempted to abduct the man, but when he resisted, they killed him and went with his wife and his neighbour.”

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Shehu Muhammad Dalijan, said the businessman was killed and two persons were abducted.

Meanwhile, Bandits, on Tuesday, attacked a mosque in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state, and abducted scores of worshippers.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers stormed the Mosque when Muslim faithful were observing the famous congregational prayer, Tahajjud.

Advertisement

Tahajjud is a special prayer being observed by Muslims in every last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.