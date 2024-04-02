Pep Guardiola Explains Why He Likes ‘Attacking’ His Players On Camera

Advertisement

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has joked that he likes criticizing his players on the pitch immediately after games because he wants the camera to capture it.

Pep Guardiola made headlines when he was captured on camera giving one of his players, Jack Grealish, a very hard talk on the pitch immediately after City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish was a second-half substitute in the game and many believed that he didn’t play as good as he should, especially after Guardiola was seen criticizing him on camera.

The fact that Guardiola didn’t wait until he and Grealish got into the dressing room before he started telling him what he didn’t do right in the game, attracted backlash from some fans and some pundits against the Spanish tactician.

The pundits argued that the Spanish tactician is fond of criticizing his players on camera because he wants to be seen as the main figure at the club.

This criticism didn’t go down well with Guardiola who urged cameramen to stop filming him whenever he is having a word with his players after games.

During the pre-match press conference for Manchester City’s Premier League game against Aston Villa at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, reporters asked Guardiola about his on-field conversation with Grealish.

Guardiola said sarcastically, “I do it for the cameras, my ego.

“I’m the famous person on the team and I need the cameras to go to sleep with incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticize the players there [on the pitch] and let them know how bad they are. Especially when Erling [Haaland] scores three goals, the cameras have to be on me.”

Note that Manchester City is going into their Premier League game against Aston Villa sitting in the third spot on the league table, three points below first-placed Liverpool.