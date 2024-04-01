Pep Guardiola Gives Update On Ake, Walker, Stone After Arsenal Draw

Advertisement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has noted that the injury Nathan Ake sustained in the club’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal might keep him sidelined for a while.

Pep Guardiola also noted that Kyle Walker will remain sidelined a bit longer, while John Stones is expected to return to full fitness soon.

During Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31, coach Guardiola had to substitute Ake for Rico Lewis in the 27th minute because the 29-year-old Dutch defender sustained an injury.

Before the game that ended 0-0, Manchester City lost their two English defenders, Kyle Walker and John Stones to injuries.

Walker sustained an injury while playing for England against Brazil on March 23; Stone sustained his injury while playing for England against Belgium on March 26.

Due to fitness issues, Pep Guardiola had to make do without the star players as his team failed to score a goal against Arsenal in front of their home fans on Sunday.

After the game, the Spanish tactician told Sky Sports that Ake’s fitness issues could be because he played two games in one week.

“It is what it is”, the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said.

“[Ake] played two games this week [including] with the national team in Holland. John will be better soon, I think. Kyle will be longer, now Nathan will be longer.”

Note that Manchester City are currently sitting third on the league table, three points behind first-placed Liverpool, and a point behind second-placed Arsenal.

