NNPP Women Leader Resigns Over Alleged Exclusion From Governance

Advertisement

The Women’s Leader for the North West Zone of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Aisha Ahmed Kaita, has tendered her resignation due to the alleged exclusion of her supporters in the recent appointments made by the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Naija News understands that Kaita announced her decision during a press conference held in Kano on Tuesday.

She stated that her resignation would not affect her membership or dedication to the party.

Expressing her disappointment, Kaita highlighted that her followers, who had played a crucial role in securing the government’s electoral victory, have been disregarded in the decision-making process.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she accused the government of neglecting to seek input from her office since assuming power.

‘’Yesterday, I informed the national leader of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of my intention to step down from my position as Northwest Zonal Women leader. He asked me if there was a problem with my action, but I told him I was still a member of the party,” The Sun quoted Kaita.

She added: ‘’I am a staunch supporter of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and I was together with him in APC, PDP and now NNPP.’

Advertisement

An official of the government who reportedly talked to journalists on the development, defended Governor Yusuf, insisting that the governor had done well in rewarding party members who worked with him to electoral victory.