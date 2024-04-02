Luton Town Manager Admits He Played Fred Onyedinma Out Of Position

Advertisement

Luton Town manager, Rob Edwards has revealed that he played Nigerian winger, Fred Onyedinma in a defensive position against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fred Onyedinma has been a player of Luton Town since he joined the club from Wycombe on July 1, 2021.

When the club gained promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2023-2024 season, the club decided to send him on loan to a lower league club, Rotherham on July 28, 2023.

However, Luton Town decided to recall him back to the club on January 10, 2024, due to the injury woes at the club and because he wasn’t playing regularly at Rotherham.

Since his return to the club, the 27-year-old Nigerian footballer who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has played only one Premier League game which was the first in his career.

Fred Onyedinma couldn’t have a chance in his usual positions but had to be moved to the defensive position against Tottenham Hotspur on March 30 due to the club’s injury woes at the defensive position.

Onyedinma couldn’t do much as Luton Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Ahead of Luton’s Premier League game against one of the major contenders for the league title, Arsenal, at 7:30 on Wednesday, April 3, coach Edwards told Luton Town’s official website that it was a challenge for Onyedinma to play out of position.

The coach said, “I look at how we finished the game with that back four of Freddy, that’s his first taste of football for us who is a winger at left-back and two right-backs on the pitch and once center-back.

“It’s difficult against a team of that caliber. Of course, it becomes a big challenge.”

It is left to be seen how the coach will decide to use Fred Onyedinma against Arsenal on Wednesday. The relegation-threatened side are traveling to the Emirates Stadium sitting on the 18th spot with 22 points in 30 games.