Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo Says He Wants To Play For Super Eagles

Elijah Adebayo who currently plays for Premier League club, Luton Town, has stressed that he would love to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Elijah Adebayo was born in England to Nigerian parents which means that he is eligible to play for either country.

However, the 26-year-old striker currently stands no chance of being invited to the Three Lions of England squad anytime soon.

Note that though Elijah Adebayo has played his entire football career in England, he has never been deemed worthy enough to be invited to any of the country’s age-grade teams.

Hence, his biggest chance of playing international football is if the handlers of the Super Eagles deem the striker good enough to wear the green and white jersey.

Elijah Adebayo has always tried to associate himself with Nigeria. He celebrated Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League last summer with Nigeria’s flag.

In a video shared on X recently, Adebayo who is currently battling with a hamstring injury and could miss the rest of the 2023-2024 season, was heard telling the world how he would love to play for the Super Eagles.

“Heritage is big for me, obviously. My mum was born in Nigeria. I am proud to be Nigerian and I would love to play for Nigeria,” he said.

Elijah Adebayo who has been playing for Luton Town since February 1, 2021, has scored 9 goals in 28 games in all competitions so far this season.

If he is considered for a spot in the Super Eagles, he would have to compete with the likes of Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, Paul Onuachu of Trabzonspor, and even Terem Moffi of OGC Nice for the number 9 spot in the team.