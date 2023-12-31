Luton Town Captain, Tom Lockyer Considering His Future In Football

The captain of Luton Town, Tom Lockyer, has stated that he will consult experts about his football future in 2024.

Recall that Tom Lockyer went into cardiac arrest during Luton’s game against Bournemouth on December 16.

The 29-year-old Welshman was discharged from the hospital after having a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted in him.

“I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer and the club,” Lockyer wrote on social media earlier today, December 31.

“In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.”

He continued: “I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth. The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors, and paramedics.

“I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.”

Luton Town said Lockyer’s cardiac arrest was not the same as his initial collapse during the Championship play-off final in May 2023.

Atrial fibrillation, defined by the NHS as “an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate” was said to be what Lockyer suffered then. However, he underwent heart surgery in June and was cleared to resume his football career.

In his social media post earlier today, the Wales international noted that the team’s “fighting spirit” had given him a “much-needed lift” as he continues to recover.

Note that Luton have been almost unstoppable since December as they have climbed from the bottom of the league table to the 18th spot, winning important matches against Newcastle United and Sheffield United before Christmas.