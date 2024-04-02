Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Advertisement

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is unsure whether Bukayo Saka will be available for the must-win Premier League game against Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3.

Bukayo Saka started Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday, March 31. Unfortunately for the Nigerian-born England international, Saka couldn’t finish the game.

Saka had to limp out of the game due to fitness issues and was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli, who had just returned from injury before the game against City at the Etihad Stadium.

Recall that Saka was doubtful about the Manchester City vs Arsenal clash because he left England’s camp with an injury scare during the March international break.

The Englishman is now a big doubt for Arsenal’s Premier League game against Luton Town at 7:30 p.m. at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

In a pre-match press conference earlier today, April 2, Mikel Arteta told reporters that he is unsure if Bukayo Saka will start the game against Luton Town.

“He’s fine. We haven’t trained, we’ve recovered, and there will be a short, light session to prepare for the game”, Arteta said.

“We will see if he’s in the best condition to start or not.”

On the availability of Martinelli, Arteta said: “He is [available to play for 90 minutes] because he was available to play against a really tough opponent and he certainly is today.

“We will train today, see the state of every player, and make the right decision tomorrow.”

