Breaking: Gov Abiodun’s Ex-aide Is Dead

Advertisement

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Vocational and Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Odemuyiwa, aged 66, reportedly died on Tuesday in a ghastly accident on his way to Ibadan.

Confirming the demise to Punch, the lawmaker representing Remo North State constituency, Dickson Awolaja, described the news of Odemuyiwa’s death as sad.

He said, “I just confirmed from a friend not long ago. Prof was said to be going to Ibadan when he had the accident. This is sad.”

Advertisement

Odemuyiwa was once a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, both owned by the state government.

In other news, Dapo Abiodun has expressed worries over the increasing spate of cultism in the state.

Speaking at the South-west Zonal Conference of State Directors of Security, held at Mitros Hotel, Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the state capital, Abiodun expressed concern that even artisans and schoolchildren were now being drawn into cultism.

Advertisement

According to Abiodun, the Nigerian security forces desperately need to comprehend the driving forces behind this kind of involvement, the causes of the rising rates of cult member murders, violence, and the lures that draw people to join these groups in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor also asked the DSS to investigate the concerning rise of cultism in the state.