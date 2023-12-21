School Children, Artisans Now Involved In Cultism In Ogun – Dapo Abiodun Cries Out

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has expressed worries over the increasing spate of cultism in the state.

Expressing worries while speaking on Thursday at the South-west Zonal Conference of State Directors of Security held at Mitros Hotel, Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the state capita, Abiodun voiced concern that even artisans and schoolchildren were now being drawn into cultism.

According to Abiodun, the Nigerian security forces desperately need to comprehend the driving forces behind this kind of involvement, the causes of the rising rates of cult member murders, violence, and the lures that draw people to join these groups in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor also asked the DSS to look into what’s behind the concerning rise of cultism in the state.

Dapo Abiodun said that “Cultism has become so prevalent lately in Ogun State. When we were growing up, these were not the cases we encountered. It is disheartening to see young schoolchildren and artisans engaging in cult activities. We need to delve deeper and unravel the exact root causes to address this menace effectively

“My question is what is the motive behind cultism, why are they killing each other, what are the incentives? – these are the questions that you need to look into. Let’s try and drill out to find out what exactly is the root cause. Perhaps if we do that we can nip it in the bud.”