N5 Billion Palliative: Ogun Government Assures Of Transparency

Ogun State Commissioner of Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, has assured citizens that the government will be transparent in the distribution of the N5 billion state palliative program.

Okubadejo made this statement at a discussion hosted by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ogun state on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the forum was set up to keep those in positions of authority accountable and to get government officials to clarify any ambiguities in official policies.

During his visit, Okubadejo emphasized that “all ‘I’s will be dotted and ‘t’s crossed” and mentioned that he had heard complaints about how the government’s gesture was being distributed.

Some quarters, particularly students, are reportedly unhappy with the way N50,000 in palliative funds are distributed to needy pupils nationwide.

The students claim that certain government representatives have made steps to deceive them and keep them from receiving their rightful compensation.

But in his reaction, Okubadejo said, “On the N5 billion palliative, I think the government has set up a committee and we will involve all relevant stakeholders and if you are concerned about any part of the distribution process at all, I know the government is ready to listen and make amends. The money is really not much but just see it as the first of many initiatives to come.

“The register that will be used by the Ministry of Education is currently being compiled and a lot of validation is being done in the register. Some of the students have raised concerns, but be rest assured that this will be done transparently. The reason the current list is being used was to start the programme immediately.

“In fact, we are also leveraging technology for proper identification and that is why we are using BVN and NIN in this scheme. Be rest assured that this process will be done transparently.”