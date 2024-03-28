Hardship: Gov Abiodun Slashes Price Of Rice By 50% In Ogun

In the bid to cushion the country’s economic challenges, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has decided to commence the sale of rice at a 50% discount to residents.

Naija News reports that Abiodun made this known during the Special Iftar (breaking of fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun noted that the sale of the commodity would begin with public servants across the board, and residents of the state would also buy it at half the price.

Abiodun added that his administration aspires to return the purchasing power of public servants lost due to inflation.

He said: “We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the price.

“We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position.”