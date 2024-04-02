2024 Olympics Qualifiers: South Africa Goalkeeper Confident Of Victory Over Nigeria

Advertisement

Banyana Banyana of South Africa goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart believes her team can stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria from qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

South Africa and Nigeria are in the last phase of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers. The first leg of the phase will take place at MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

Afterward, the two countries will meet in Pretoria for the second leg of the tie which will take place on Tuesday, April 9.

The aggregate winner of the 2-legged affair will qualify for the 2024 Olympics, a competition the Super Falcons haven’t qualified for since 2008.

In an interview with CAFonline, Swart admitted that every match involving the Super Falcons is always a “great battle”. She however stated that the Banyana Banyana of South Africa will win the tie.

“Playing against Nigeria is always a great battle, we are familiar with each other only because we have had battles for many years up until now and this one is no different,” the goalkeeper said.

“I have full confidence in my teammates, and I think if we just stick to our strengths as a team and play for each other, we will get the results we need.”

Meanwhile, 11 more Super Falcons players have joined Rasheedat Ajibade, Tochukwu Oluehi, and Jumoke Alani who arrived in the team’s camp on Monday.

The new arrivals include goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, center-back Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Toni Payne, and Juventus star Jennifer Echegini.

At the time of writing this report, eight more players are expected to hit the Super Falcons camp before the game on Friday.

