South Africa Arrive In Abuja For 2024 Olympics Qualifiers Against Super Falcons

Banyana Banyana of South Africa have arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, for their 2024 Olympics qualifiers against the Super Falcons.

South Africa and Nigeria will clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 in the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

Less than five days to the kick-off of the first leg of the tie, the South African team decided to arrive earlier than expected.

Before they touched down in Abuja last weekend, the local based players of the South African side camped in their country for a week in preparation for the game.

Naija News gathered that the team’s foreign-based players are expected to join their teammates in Abuja later today, April 1.

Note that after the first leg tie in Abuja on Friday, the reigning African women’s champions will host the Nigerian team in Pretoria on Tuesday for the second leg of the tie.

The aggregate winner of the 2-legged tie will represent Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympics, starting their campaign in the football event in Group C.

Meanwhile, Some foreign-based players of the Super Falcons are already in Abuja for the qualifiers. Among the early arrivals are: Rasheedat Ajibade, Ashleigh Plumptre, Linda Jiwaku, and Jumoke Alani.

Later today, other foreign-based players like Shukurat Oladipo, Tochukwu Oluehi, Chidinma Okeke, and Gift Monday are expected to be in camp.