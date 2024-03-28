South Africa Coach Expects Hostile Atmosphere In Abuja On April 5

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis has claimed that her team might face hostility when they arrive in Abuja, Nigeria on April 5.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa will visit the MKO Abiola national stadium in Abuja to take on the Super Falcons in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers on Friday, April 5.

Four days after the first leg, the Super Falcons will fly to Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, for the second leg.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie will be one of the two countries that will represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris next summer.

Over the years, South Africa and Nigeria have proven to be fierce rivals in football. Recall that the Banyana Banyana defeated the Super Falcons on their way to winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Banyana Banyana are seen as the new rave in women’s football and they see the Super Falcons who have won 11 of 14 WAFCON titles as a threat. Hence, their two-legged tie in the 2024 Olympics qualifiers is expected to be a tough one for both teams.

“It might be hostile and we know how passionate the fans of Nigeria are — we need that experience to get over this hurdle,” the South African coach told SABC.

“It will be a tough match because they haven’t been in the Olympics since 2008 and their team has changed a bit since we last played them.

“They’re still one of the best teams on the continent. They’ve been serial winners and have been consistent over the past few years. We’re in the same bracket but we’ve got to be consistent.”