Coach Desiree Ellis Describes Nigeria Vs South Africa Clash As ‘Do Or Die’

The head coach of the South Africa women’s national team, Desiree Ellis, has described the 2024 Olympics qualifiers tie against Nigeria as a “do or die” affair.

Desiree Ellis,, the reigning best women’s coach in Africa, a CAF award she won after winning the African Women’s Championship with Bayana Bayana, aims to return the country to the Olympic games (football).

Recall that South Africa and the Super Falcons of Nigeria were not present in the last edition of the women’s football category of the Olympic games in Tokyo.

In the forthcoming edition of the tournament in Paris, Nigeria or South Africa are expected to miss it since one of the countries has to be knocked out of the race in April.

Recall that South Africa beat Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate to scale through to the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers. As for the Super Falcons, they knocked out Cameroon 1-0 on aggregate to book themselves a place in the last phase of the qualifiers.

On April 1, 2024, Desiree Ellis will lead the Bayana Bayana to Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the tie’s first leg. The second leg of the tie will take place in South Africa eight days later.

The aggregate winner of the tie will be one of the two countries that will represent Africa in the 2024 Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Ahead of the tie, Desiree Ellis said, “It will be do-or-die (vs Nigeria).

“We know the game against Nigeria will not be easy, but we have shown that we can play the best. Having our best players back will also help a lot, because when it comes to those tough matches you need players with experience, and you need to get mix right with the youth and experience.

“Hopefully we can get that right and get the positive results first away from home again.”