What APC Stands To Benefit If El-Rufai Flies SDP’s Flag In 2027 – Party Chieftain Explains

The convener of the All Progressive Congress (APC), South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has reacted to the visit of the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Naija News recalls that El-Rufai made headlines last month over alleged defection moves from the APC and purported plans to contest the 2027 presidential election on the SDP platform.

In an interview with Legit, Okoye noted that the former Governor is at liberty to leave the ruling party, and it does not call for any worry or alarm.

Okoye said nobody knows if El Rufai wants to leave the APC, but if he does, it would further divide the opposition party and strengthen the ruling party.

The APC chieftain further painted a scenario where El-Rufai is the SDP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso flies the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag, Peter Obi maintains his Labour Presidential ticket and the same with former president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, such a scenario would make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC winners in the 2027 election flawlessly.

He said, “For now nobody will say that El Rufai wants to leave APC or not but if he really wants to leave he is at liberty to do so.

“Former Governor El Rufai’s visit to SDP National Secretariat and former President Yakubu Gowon calls for no alarm. We in APC have nothing to worry about, rather it will strengthen us as a party. The visit is further dividing the opposition instead of making them stronger.

“Assuming in 2027 El Rufai flies the flag of SDP, Kwankwaso flies that of NNPP, Obi LP and Atiku PDP, it will mean a clean sweep of the poll for our party the APC. So worry not my brother. We are not perturbed at all”