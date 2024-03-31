Top Five Highest Paid Footballers In Top Five Leagues In Europe

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, is the highest-paid footballer in Europe’s top five leagues – French Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Premier League.

As the highest-paid player in Europe, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly earning £5.15 million per month (£1,182,110 per week) at PSG, a salary he is ready to forgo for his dream move to Real Madrid this summer.

In Italian Serie A, the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, is the highest-paid footballer in the 2023-2024 season thanks to the contract extension he signed with Napoli in 2023.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international who joined Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, from Lille in 2020 currently earns £1.29 million per month (£253,005 per week) at the club which he is prepared to leave behind this summer.

Recall that the reigning Italian Serie A champions have made it clear that they are prepared to sell Osimhen to any top European club that is willing to pay the player’s release clause worth between €110 million and €130 million.

In the Premier League, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-paid footballer with a weekly wage worth £400,000. The Belgian midfielder could be sold to a Saudi Pro League club next summer if his injury issues continue.

In Spanish La Liga, FC Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong is the highest-paid footballer despite playing for a financially trapped club. The Dutch footballer earns £615,682 per week.

In the German Bundesliga, Harry Kane who just left his Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, for Bayern Munich is the highest-earning footballer in Germany. The English striker currently earns £410,455 per week.