Former Kwara Deputy Governor, Peter Kisira Is Dead

A former Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Peter Kisira, has died at the age of 74.

Naija News reports that Kisira, who served under former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s administration between 2011 and 2019, gave up the ghost in the early hours of today, Saturday.

Reacting to the sad development, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the demise of the erstwhile deputy governor.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor sent his heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Baruten.

He urged them to take solace in his fine legacies as a public servant and a bureaucrat who rose to the rank of a Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service before becoming a deputy governor.

AbdulRazaq stated that the former deputy governor will be remembered for his life of commendable public service and dedication to good causes.

The govenror prayed to God to receive his soul and look after the family that he left behind.

One Of Abducted Ogun Church Members Regains Freedom

Oladapo Seyifunmi, one of the abducted members at Celestial Church of Christ, Oriyarin Parish, Mowe in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state, has regained freedom.

Naija News reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly invaded the Celestial Church and abducted two members identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said the incident occurred on Thursday at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the Police boss, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.

However, Odutola, in a post on her verified Facebook page on Saturday, confirmed the rescue of one of the victims.