Why I Appointed Kwankwaso’s Son As Commissioner – Gov Yusuf Explains

Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf, has explained the rationale behind the appointment of Mustapha Kwankwaso, son of former Governor of Kano state and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as a member of his cabinet.

Naija News reported that Yusuf appointed Kwankwaso’s son, alongside three others for commissioner position in the state.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Falgore, confirmed the receipt of the executive list during a plenary session on Tuesday.

He announced that the screening of the commissioner nominees will commence early next week, marking the next step in formalizing their appointments.

Reacting to the outburst that greeted the development, Yusuf, in a statement titled “In Defence of Mustapha Kwankwaso’s appointment.” issued through the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Kwankwaso has promoted many young people including men and women.

The Governor clarified that Mustapha’s appointment was not payback, but he is among the capable youth who worked tirelessly for the success of the present administration in Kano.

The Statement reads: “Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promoted hundreds of thousands of young men and women, many of them sons and daughters of common men and women.

“He promoted children of nobody to become somebody in the eyes of world today and he also created platforms and political spaces for many of us from humble backgrounds to occupy various elective and appointment positions at Local, State and Federal Government levels.

“One of Sen. Kwankwaso’s beneficiaries, The Executive Governor of Kano decided to promote the son of his benefactor, not really as a pay but because Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso is among the capable youth who worked tirelessly to the success of the present administration in Kano.

“The Governor empowers youths and allow them to explore their potentials. Certainly, Mustapha cannot be an exception due to his paternal history, that shouldn’t be a barrier to his political career as he has decided to be a politician, like his father.”

