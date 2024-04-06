‘Some State Security Outfits Are Laughable’ – Kwankwaso Shares Security Insight

Advertisement

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed concerns over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso, who described some state security outfits as laughable, emphasized that only the military possesses the capability to effectively tackle the country’s security crisis, provided it receives the required motivation.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Defence made these remarks during a press interaction following yesterday’s NNPP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

While acknowledging that the federal government is primarily responsible for addressing the security challenge, Kwankwaso highlighted the significant role that Nigerians can play by providing essential information to security agencies.

He said: “As former Minister of Defence, a former Chief Security Officer of Kano State for eight years, somebody who has gone around and well exposed in this game of politics, I believe that tackling the security challenge is now on the shoulders of the federal government.

“We have seen states form security outfits. Sometimes, you laugh. Today, it is at the level of the Nigerian military, and anything short of that wouldn’t work.

“And everybody must work together to make sure there is peace in this country.

“Some of us who are from the villages and even towns can remember how our people were going to farms. Now people cannot go to the farm. They are also being chased from their villages and towns.

“Our children are daily abused and taken away by criminals and bandits in hundreds.”

The national leader of NNPP expressed confidence in his party’s ability to tackle the issues and obstacles confronting the nation, emphasizing that Nigerians would benefit from giving them a chance.

He asserted that NNPP was the sole beacon of hope for the citizens, criticizing both APC and PDP for their shortcomings in serving the people.