Explain To Us How You Spent N6 Billion On Ramadan Feeding – APC Tackles Gov Yusuf

Advertisement

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf to explain how they spent N6 billion on this year’s Ramadan Feeding Programme.

The APC insisted that the Ramadan Feeding was a sham and asked the government to show evidence that the food provided could be compared to what they claimed to have spent on the programme.

Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, stated this on Saturday when he flagged off the distribution of palliatives to APC leaders and supporters at Dawakin Kudu.

“We know that the Federal Government, BUA and Dangote groups have provided palliatives, so let them (Kano State Government) show evidence that they have spent the said amount on the feeding programme.

Advertisement

“The grains we are distributing to our supporters were purchased through contribution by ourselves as we don’t have a government in the state,” Abbas said.

It was gathered those who contributed to the distribution of the palliatives include the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, two ministers from the state, APC National chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and Abbas.

Other contributors, the chairman said, include: Kano APC gubernatorial candidate Dr Nasiru Gawuna and running mate, Murtala Sule-Garo, Chief of Staff to APC National Chairman, Malam Muhammad Garba and Engr Abubakar Kabir Bichi.

Advertisement

Garba said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the current economic hardship in the country, especially during the ongoing Ramadan Fast.

“We felt it is necessary to support our party supporters and leaders across the 484 wards especially during this Ramadan period since we’re in a privileged position,” he said.

Garba, who represented Ganduje, said the APC national chairman coordinated the idea of the palliatives.

Advertisement