Photos Of Zack Orji After Two Brain Surgeries Emerge, Jets Out To The UK

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has reportedly travelled to the UK for his post-surgery evaluation.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nigerian filmmaker cum celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday.

It would be recalled that Zack Orji had slumped on December 31, 2023, and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

In a recent interview with Afia TV, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, expressed disappointment at those spreading fake news about the movie star’s demise, stating that Zack Orji was never in a critical position after the surgery.

Advertisement

The AGN president added that Zack needs to be flown abroad for a post-surgery evaluation, and they are gradually sourcing funds for it.

In a new development, Seun, while sharing photos of the movie star, wrote, “@realzackorji jets aboard for improved Medical treatment.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has clarified the reason behind the decision not to send the late Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, abroad for medical treatment.

Naija News recalls that Mr Ibu died on 2nd March 2024 at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with illness.

In a recent interview with Afia TV, AGN president, Chief Emeka Rollas, stated that Mr Ibu was denied treatment in both the United States and India due to his medical condition, which made it unsafe for him to travel by air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining what impeded Mr Ibu from seeking treatment at foreign medical facilities, AGN president, Emeka said, “There was a time we wanted to fly Ibu abroad, but when we escalated the doctor’s reference and his prognosis, almost all the hospitals in India and America rejected him and said whoever that has this kind of prognosis cannot survive the flight to any country.”