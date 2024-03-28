Update On Zack Orji’s Health Revealed After Two Brain Surgeries

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has disclosed that veteran actor, Zack Orji, underwent two successful brain surgeries and is in good health.

Naija News recalls that Zack Orji had slumped on December 31, 2023, and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

In a recent interview with Afia TV, Rollas expressed disappointment at those spreading fake news about the movie star’s demise, stating that Zack Orji was never in a critical position after the surgery.

The AGN president added that Zack needs to be flown abroad for a post-surgery evaluation, and they are gradually sourcing funds for it.

He said, “Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman.”