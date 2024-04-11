Junior Pope: Seven Rescued, Three Missing As Anambra Police Probe Boat Tragedy

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that seven individuals, including six actors and one actress, were rescued from a boat accident on the River Niger, while three others remain missing.

Naija News recalls that the boat mishap occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the group was returning to Asaba from a film location in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of actors who lost their lives as a result of a boat accident which occurred on the River Niger in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, 2024,” spokesperson, of the state police command SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday said.

The statement detailed that the police swung into action after being notified of the boat mishap

“On being notified of the capsize, Anambra Command Marine Police deployed for rescue operations and successfully rescued six actors and one actress from the water,” Ikenga stated.

He added that two other individuals, found unconscious, were helped by local fishermen and transferred to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty.

They were then handed over to the president of the Actors Guild for urgent medical treatment, while the search resumed for the three still missing.

Ikenga noted that while the accident occurred under Anambra State’s jurisdiction, the Delta State Police Command would handle the release of the deceased for burial.

He also mentioned that preliminary inquiries had provided insights into the cause of the accident, prompting CP Adeoye to order a thorough investigation to ascertain any criminal liabilities linked to the mishap.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commiserates with family, friends, and fans of the actors who died as a result of the boat mishap. He prayed Almighty God to grant their souls a sweet repose,” the statement added.