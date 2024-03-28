Military Breaks Silence On Abducting Top Journalist

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, has debunked reports about the military abducting the Editor of FirstNews Online Newspaper, Segun Olatunji.

Buba made this known during a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday, while commenting on Olatunji’s plight.

Naija News recalls that gunmen in military uniform had invaded Olatunji’s residence on March 15, 2024, and whisked him away, sparking widespread concern and condemnation from the media community and beyond.

Since his abduction, there has been a strong outcry for his release, with family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) calling for intervention at the highest levels of government.

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his authority to ensure Olatunji’s safe return.

The NUJ has vehemently condemned the abduction, viewing it as a severe threat to press freedom and a direct attack on the journalism community in Nigeria.

The incident triggered a demand for action to safeguard journalists and uphold the principles of free and safe journalistic practice.

However, at the Defence Headquarters briefing, Buba said the military is not known for abducting journalists.

He said, “What I can tell you is that the military does abduct journalists, it is not known for that.”