Nigerian Military Releases Top Journalist

The editor of FirstNews, Segun Olatunji, has been released after being abducted from his home in the Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos.

Reports indicate that he was taken by a group of ten armed men, sparking widespread concern and condemnation from the media community and beyond.

Since his abduction, there has been a strong outcry for his release, with family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) calling for intervention at the highest levels of government.

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his authority to ensure Olatunji’s safe return.

The NUJ has vehemently condemned the abduction, viewing it as a severe threat to press freedom and a direct attack on the journalism community in Nigeria.

The incident had triggered a demand for action to safeguard journalists and uphold the principles of free and safe journalistic practice.

Olatunji’s release brings a sense of relief to his family, colleagues, and the media fraternity, who have been anxiously awaiting his safe return.

However, the circumstances of his abduction and subsequent release remain a point of concern for those advocating for press freedom and the protection of journalists in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that the Defence Intelligence Agency released Olatunji after spending two weeks in custody.

There were media reports speculating that Olatunji’s arrest might have been caused by a news story in his publication accusing an official working with the Nigeria Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) of not fairly allocating public contracts.

A statement signed by the Assistant National Secretary of NUJ, Akorede Opeyemi, on his release said, “The disappearance of Segun Olatunji, the editor of First News newspapers, is another sad reminder of the danger being faced daily by journalists in the line of duty.

“Eyewitness reports had it that Olatunji was taken away last Friday in his Lagos home in the presence of his family by 10 fully armed men, two of whom were dressed in military uniform.

“Although it is not clear which agency of government was responsible for the arrest of the journalist, we believe that freedom of the press and opinion remain defining elements of the rule of law and democracy.

“For this reason, the Nigerian government needs to work to protect freedom of the press and freedom of movement for media professionals. Safety and security of journalists are very important.”