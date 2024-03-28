Manchester City Might Be Without Six-Star Players Against Arsenal

Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday, March 31, might be coming too early for coach Pep Guardiola and his boys.

Manchester City and Arsenal are two of the major contenders for the Premier League title which means that the game is like a final for the two clubs.

Arsenal are going into the matchday 30 Premier League encounter on top of the league table, a point above third-placed Manchester City. This means that if City win and second-placed Liverpool lose to Brighton at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Pep Guardiola will end the weekend on top of the league table.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are going into the league game with a series of injuries woes mostly from the just concluded FIFA international break.

Three Manchester City key players, defensive trio Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji ended the international break with different degrees of injuries. They are likely to miss the top-of-the-table clash if they are not certified fit before Saturday.

Walker sustained a hamstring injury during England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on March 23, while Stone suffered an injury in England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium on March 26.

As for Akanji, he suffered a knock while on international duty with Switzerland. He returned to the Etihad earlier than expected to commence his recuperation.

The aforementioned players are expected to undergo further examination to determine their availability for the clash at Etihad on Sunday which will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Pep Guardiola could also be without Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne, and Jack Grealish who are still battling to return to full fitness long before the international break.