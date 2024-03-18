Pep Guardiola Calls Manchester City Vs Arsenal EPL Clash “A Final”

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has described their Premier League game against Arenal at the Etihad Stadium as a final.

Just like other clubs across the world, Pep Guardiola and his boys will not be in action between now and March 30/31, 2024 due to the FIFA international break.

During the break, most of the players who have been invited to their national teams will be involved in international friendlies.

Afterward, Manchester City who are contending for their fourth Premier League title in a row will face another Premier League contender, Arsenal at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.

A win for Manchester City could take them to the first spot while a defeat for Arsenal could drop them to the third spot pending the outcome of the game between second-placed Liverpool and Brighton.

“We have a final against Arsenal”, Pep Guardiola told reporters after City’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-final round.

“But for now we rest. I don’t want to think about the future – it has been such an intense period.

“With the players [going on international duty] a change of environment is good, some of them will be allowed to see their families.

“When we come back, we have three days to prepare for the game against Arsenal. Let’s go.”

Note that Arsenal are topping the Premier League table with 64 points in 28 games, the same points as second-place Liverpool, and one point above third-place Manchester City.