Pep Guardiola Reacts To Manchester City’s UCL Draw With Real Madrid

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has described Real Madrid as the kings of the UEFA Champions League as he reacted to his club’s forthcoming clash with Spanish giants.

Pep Guardiola has met with Real Madrid in the last two knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and his team has been paired with them again this season.

In the last two meetings, Real Madrid knocked out Manchester City once and the Premier League reigning champions knocked out the Spanish giants once.

Interestingly, in the last two times they met in the tournament, the aggregate winner of the double-legged affairs ended up as the winner of the trophy.

This season, Real Madrid who have won the Champions League a record 14 times will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the quarter-final tie on April 9. On April 17, the return leg will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final game against Newcastle United at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, Pep Guardiola expressed the hope of having a good outing against Real Madrid in April.

Guardiola said: “It’s a bit like a tradition, three years in a row playing the king of the competition who have won 14 Champions Leagues. It is what it is. Hopefully, we can have a good moment. [There are] still a few weeks before the first game in Madrid. We’ll see.”