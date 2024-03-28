Jinx Finally Broken As DSS Allows Independent Doctor Examine Nnamdi Kanu

Advertisement

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was on Thursday examined by an independent medical doctor after many months of back and forth.

Naija News recalls that the IPOB leader, during his last court outing, said he is suffering from congestive cancer, adding that the Department of State Service (DSS) is not taking his health condition seriously.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had previously accused DSS operatives of refusing to allow Kanu access to an independent medical practitioner.

However, Ejimakor, in a post via X, said the jinx has finally been broken as a competent doctor, personally chosen by the IPOB leader, examined him.

Ejimakor disclosed this after leading the legal team to a routine meeting with Kanu at the DSS facility.

He wrote: “The jinx is finally broken. Today, a very competent doctor, personally chosen by Onyendu #MNK, met & examined him.

“It wasn’t easy, counting from last year when this should’ve happened. The indomitable #MnkLegalTeam also met with MNK today. It’s tough, but we must not relent.”

Meanwhile, the family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised fresh concerns about his declining health, emphasizing the necessity for immediate medical intervention to prevent a severe health emergency.

Following their recent rebuke of the Igbo political leadership for purportedly neglecting their son, the family of Nnamdi Kanu conveyed deep concern about his health condition.

Naija News reports that the family spokesperson, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, revealed to journalists on Saturday that the Federal Government spent N800 million for each of Nnamdi Kanu’s court appearances.

