‘He Should Not Be Allowed To Die In DSS Custody’ – Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Raises Fresh Concerns Over Health Crisis

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised fresh concerns about his declining health, emphasizing the necessity for immediate medical intervention to prevent a severe health emergency.

Following their recent rebuke of the Igbo political leadership for purportedly neglecting their son, the family of Nnamdi Kanu conveyed deep concern about his health condition.

Naija News reports that the family spokesperson, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, revealed to journalists on Saturday that the Federal Government spent N800 million for each of Nnamdi Kanu’s court appearances.

His words: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has finally become a money-minting venture for a few corrupt individuals in the corridors of power.

“We heard that the Government spends N800 million each time he is brought to court. Then, we want to know who the beneficiaries of the said money are.

“Government should tell the people who collects and spends the money, and on what.

“Our fear is that if it’s true that such a humongous amount of money was spent on bringing him to court any time he is to appear, then it may be impossible to grant him bail any time soon because the cabal benefiting from his continued incarceration may not be willing to let go of their oil well.

“We got information this morning that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs a cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in DSS custody.”

Kanu has been confined in solitary at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 21, following his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

Once again, the family urged the international community to intervene and press Nigeria to release the IPOB Leader, asserting that he is unjustly detained for championing the freedom of his Biafran people.

