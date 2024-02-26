IPOB Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Continuous Trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the continuous trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group argued that they stood by the judgment of the Appeal court, which ordered Kanu not to be tried anymore in any Nigerian court.

Naija News earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday fixed March 19, 2024, to rule on the fresh bail application filed by the embattled IPOB leader.

The Court also scheduled March 20, for the commencement of the resumed trial.

Reacting to the development, spokesman of pro-Biafran group, Emma Powerful, called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release Kanu.

They insisted that the Federal Government had no case against their leader.

The group said, “Recall that the Supreme Court justices on December 15, 2023, sent the case of Kanu back to the High Court. The same High Court fixed February 8, 2024, to commence hearing on the matter or matters. But on the said date the Federal Government refused to appear in court

“Refusing to make an appearance on that day showed that the Federal Government has no cogent reason to either prosecute Kanu and should unconditionally release him.

“IPOB leadership has reviewed the actions of the Federal Government and the legal system and we totally stand on no further trial of our leader in the High Court or any other court.

“No matter what the Federal Government does today, we stand by the Appeal court ‘discharged and acquitted’ pronounced on our leader. They know very well that they have no case against him or the organisation that he leads.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was illegally abducted and detained for almost two years between 2015 and 2017. In 2021, our leader was again abducted, tortured, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria. For three years since 2021, our leader has again been remanded to solitary confinement in the Nigeria DSS dungeon, which adds up to five years of persecution.

“Irrespective of all the judiciary rigmarole, eventually, some courageous honourable Justices in the Appeal Court in Abuja on October 13, 2022, delivered a landmark Judgment that history will never forget. The Court, in its ruling, discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of all the trumped-up charges based on the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition by the Federal Government.

“Instead of the Federal Government to obey the ruling of the Court of Appeal, they decided to intimidate the honourable Justices by transferring them out of Abuja jurisdiction to different areas of the country.”