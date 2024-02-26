Court Fixes New Date To Rule On Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Application

The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced a new schedule to deliver rulings on the bail application and preliminary objection to the trial filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the court resumed Kanu’s trial on Monday (today).

The presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, declared that the court will give its verdicts on March 19.

Nyako made this announcement after the Federal Government’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, and Kanu’s counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, presented their arguments for and against the motions.

The case was brought up on Monday morning following the Supreme Court’s decision for the trial to resume at the Federal High Court.

Awomolo informed Justice Nyako that the highest court upheld counts one, two, three, four, five, eight, and 15 of the indictment that Kanu denied.

He mentioned that the Supreme Court directed the trial to proceed with the remaining seven charges from the initial 15.

He said: “So we are ready to proceed with the hearing of this matter and it is in the defendant’s interest and everybody’s interest in this country to see to the end of the hearing.”

However, the Counsel to the IPOB embattled leader, Kanu, said he had two motions; an application for bail and a preliminary objection.