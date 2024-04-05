Biafra Will Hold You Accountable If Anything Happens To Nnamdi Kanu – Brother Blasts Southeast Governors

Advertisement

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has berated southeast governors for their silence over the prolonged detention of the agitator.

Speaking via an open letter, Emmanuel lamented that his brother’s fundamental human rights are being violated.

He urged the governors to correct the wrong against the IPOB leader, adding that the charges against him are baseless and an attempt to silence his voice and undermine his campaign for social justice.

Kanu insisted that their brother is of impeccable character and an advocate of justice.

He warned that Biafra would hold the governors accountable if anything should happen to Nnamdi Kanu.

The letter reads, “I am writing this with utmost urgency and deep concern regarding the unlawful and unjust detention of my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“In recent events, it has become abundantly clear my brother, a law-abiding citizen and a prisoner of conscience, has been wrongfully held against his will and his fundamental human rights have been violated under your watch.

“As a concerned family member, I implore you to rectify this grave injustice without delay.“Kanu is a man of impeccable character and a strong advocate for justice, freedom, and equality. He has consistently stood up for the righteous causes in our society, challenging the status quo and working tirelessly to bring about positive change.

“It is truly disheartening to witness his unwavering commitment to safeguarding human rights being met with such callousness and disregard for basic principles of justice.“The details surrounding my brother’s arrest and subsequent detention are deeply troubling and indicative of a systemic failure within our justice system.

“The charges brought against him are baseless and appear to be nothing more than an attempt to silence his voice and undermine his campaign for social justice. His detention is politically motivated, solely aimed at suppressing his activism and preventing him from continuing his valuable contribution to our society.

“As a concerned family member, I strongly condemn the unlawful detention of my brother and the blatant violation of his rights. It is your duty as governor to ensure the protection of every individual’s civil liberties, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations. Your obligation to uphold the principles of justice and fairness should guide your actions in every decision made.

“I demand you take immediate and decisive action to secure the release of my brother. I call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his arrest and detention, holding accountable those responsible for these egregious violations. “Furthermore, I urge you to ensure all charges against him are dropped, as they lack any substantiated evidence.

“Kanu is gravely ill and dying slowly. Biafra land will hold you all accountable should anything happen to him.”