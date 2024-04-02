We’re Deploying Political Means To Lobby For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Kalu

Advertisement

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has confirmed ongoing endeavors to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, stating that both legal processes and political negotiations are underway.

Addressing listeners on the virtual platform of “The Ben Kalu’s Mandate” radio show on FLO FM in Umuahia, Abia State, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the strategic approach of working behind the scenes to accomplish the objective.

Kalu’s remark came after the program’s anchor, Wisdom Thomas, inquired about the stance of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), an initiative spearheaded by the Deputy Speaker advocating non-kinetic solutions to South East security challenges, regarding its involvement with the IPOB leader.

Kalu said: “The Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) has reconciliation in the mix of what we are trying to achieve. We recognise the importance of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu in the peace agenda we are pushing. That’s the truth. And I have been very vocal about it. I am not hiding it.

“I have always told people that I will never deny Nnamdi Kanu. He’s my brother. We come from the same place and I will never be happy having him incarcerated when we can have him out and increase our pursuit towards peace. But we may not advance all the things we are doing behind our backs but I can assure you that all the powers-that-be in this country know that people like us are not sitting on the fence.”

Kalu emphasized the importance of pursuing a political solution rather than resorting to legal avenues in resolving issues concerning the South East, particularly the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

He called for the involvement of Igbo elders in discussions with the federal government, stressing the need to maintain peace and show loyalty to the Tinubu-led government while seeking these concessions.

“We cannot go about this before the court. I am more interested in using a political solution towards resolving this. So, I am asking for one or two things from the federal government.

“The last time I was with Mr. President, I discussed with Mr. President the need for the elders of Igbo land to come, sit and engage with him. And I know that one of the topics that will come up there is our brother and also SEDC.

“As we are asking Mr. President to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for us and giving us the South East Development Commission, we must on the other show him loyalty by making sure that there is peace in our area. No violence, support his government,” The Deputy Speaker added.

Kalu remarked on the current status of the South East Development Commission Bill, noting that the legislation is currently in the conference committee stage, where discussions are ongoing to resolve certain matters related to the confirmation of commissioners.