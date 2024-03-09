‘No State Govt Can Handle Insecurity Alone’ – IPOB Urges Tinubu To Combat Insecurity Through Regional Police

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has suggested that Tinubu’s administration should focus on establishing regional police to effectively address the ongoing insecurity and insurgency in the country.

In a statement on Friday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful criticized the Federal Government’s attempt to establish State Police, describing the plan as futile.

The IPOB spokesman said the proposal was perceived as a tactic to centralize power within a single political party. He advised Tinubu’s administration to prioritize Regional Police and caution against pro-terrorist gubernatorial tendencies.

Powerful advocated for Regional Police commands reporting to regional governance structures, empowering the six recognized regions in Nigeria.

According to Powerful, “Following the recent move by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish State Police in the country, we, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Nnamdi Kanu, call it an effort in futility.

“Nevertheless, IPOB supports the creation of Regional Police as against State Police.

“An APC led federal government’s proposal to establish State Police is a strategy to capture all states into one APC party. It is not meant to curtail insecurity and insurgency in the country. Nigerians should “shine their eyes.”

“If Tinubu’s government is sincere about curtailing the insecurity and insurgency ravaging the country, it should establish Regional Police, not State Police.

“No state government can handle insecurity alone without the support of their neighbouring states. Moreso, creating state police will provide an opportunity for pro-terrorist governors to provide a safe haven for criminals and terrorists in their states.

“But a Regional Police command can forestall such a situation. Finally, many governors in Nigeria today are tyrants even without full authority over the security forces. You can imagine what they would do if they had authority over murderous and corrupt Security Forces like the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly have the constitutional right to establish Regional Police Commands if they so wish.

“Since the constitution recognizes six regions in Nigeria, then such regions should be empowered by law to establish police commands.

“Such Regional Police Command should comprise indigenous officers from the region, and they should report to the Governance Structure of that Region, which includes the governors’ forum and other stakeholders and leaders in the region.”