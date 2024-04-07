Planned Merger Won’t Halt Tinubu’s Second Term Bid – Alawuje Asserts

Advertisement

A Bola Tinubu Support Group, the National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), has labelled those rallying together in an attempt to impede President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s quest for a second term as political amateurs.

The group emphasized that the majority of those individuals, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, have been beneficiaries of President Tinubu’s support, hinting at the imminent collapse of their opposition coalition.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DOJ National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, highlighted the unwavering loyalty and unity of President Tinubu‘s supporters.

He stated that the effort of the new group to impede Tinubu’s quest for a second term would be in vain.

However, he encouraged Tinubu to continue providing quality leadership as the current struggles would soon be replaced with positive outcomes.

The DOJ leader stated, “History will never forget the leader of the group and the new ‘SAKABULA’ group in town“, warning that their efforts to challenge President Tinubu will inevitably fail.

Alawuje also admonished President Tinubu to recognize the assistance of support groups and those who willingly stood on the frontline during the most critical period, without any expectation of monetary gain.

Similarly, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has reiterated his confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will withstand any coalition attempts.

Nabena’s statement came in response to rumours of potential mergers and ongoing realignments among political figures aimed at establishing a mega-party to challenge the APC’s hold on power in 2027.