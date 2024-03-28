Ndume Commends Tinubu For Granting Scholarships To Children of Slain Soldiers

Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Tinubu for announcing scholarship for children of Soldiers who were killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Okuoma, Delta State.

The Chief Whip of the Senate issued a statement in Abuja on Thursday, noting that the President pledged financial aid and housing to the families of the military personnel.

Ndume expressed confidence that the act would inspire dedication among other security personnel, especially as President Tinubu posthumously honored all the fallen soldiers regardless of their military ranks.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the announcement during the burial of the slain military personnel at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his praise for Tinubu’s gesture, Senator Ndume remarked that the President’s attendance at the funeral demonstrated his patriotism.

Ndume urged the Chief of Defence Staff to follow President Tinubu’s lead in awarding posthumous medals to the fallen heroes.

Ndume said: “I commend President Bola Tinubu for attending the funeral of the soldiers slain at Okuama and for awarding their children full scholarships, as well as presenting houses to their survivors.

“Every Nigerian should commend this patriotic and respectful gesture. Nobody could deserve it more. Our Armed Forces are the guarantors of the Nigerian state and our last defence against the forces of disunity and impunity.

“I hope we can put aside our political differences and stand together as one in honour of our fallen heroes.

“The Chief of Defence Staff should also posthumously award the departed soldiers’ medals for bravery and courage under fire.“