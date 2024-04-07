‘Tinubu’s Renewed Agenda Will Be Fulfilled, Nigerians Will Surely Laugh Last’ – APC Chieftain, Oyintiloye

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Agenda will be realized, ensuring a victorious outcome for Nigerians.

He insisted that the strategic policy of President Bola Tinubu on the unification of exchange rates has started yielding positive results.

Oyintiloye made this statement during a conversation with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital

Recall that in an effort to curb inflation and maintain the stability of the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee increased its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), by 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent in March, up from 22.75 per cent in February 2024.

The APC chieftain acknowledged that while the policy initially caused difficulties for Nigerians, recent weeks have shown signs that it is starting to benefit the nation’s economy.

According to the former lawmaker, the notable appreciation of the Naira against the dollar in both parallel and official markets is praiseworthy and offers significant relief to Nigerians.

He further added that the ongoing economic growth in the country would enhance its appeal to foreign portfolio investors, leading to price stability and a check on inflationary trends.

Oyintiloye said, “The strategic policy of President Bola Tinubu, on the unification of exchange rate has started yielding positive results.

“With the steady appreciation of naira in the last few weeks, we can begin to say the worst is over.

“In the next few months, we will continue to reap the benefits of the tough economic decisions that were made by the president.

“This will clearly prove to us that the president meant well for all Nigerians in all his economic policies.

“The way the naira is fast appreciating against the dollar and other currencies is amazing and I know we will soon be benefiting from it.

“The Renewed Agenda of the president will be fulfilled and Nigerians will surely laugh last.

“By importing, we are simply developing the economies of the countries we buy from through job creation, value chain maintenance, capacity for product development, and other spin-off effects of production.

“We have to feed our population and depend less on importation to fast-track development of our country.”

Oyintiloye also praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for effectively clearing the $7 billion Forex backlog, highlighting that this action will further stabilize the exchange rate.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to exercise patience with President Tinubu’s administration, assuring them that things would continue to get better.