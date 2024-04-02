‘No Opposition Merger Can Stop Tinubu’s Eight-Year Tenure’ – Nabena Insists 

Advertisement

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has reiterated his confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will withstand any coalition attempts.

Nabena’s statement came in response to rumors of potential mergers and ongoing realignments among political figures aimed at establishing a mega-party to challenge the APC’s hold on power in 2027.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena compared Tinubu’s prospective presidency to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, underlining the continuity and resilience of the APC’s leadership.

Nabena emphasized the importance of national unity and backing for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, urging both the South and North to support the president, while also expressing confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to fulfill his commitments and steer Nigeria towards prosperity.

Nabena said, “Just as former President Muhammadu Buhari completed his eight-year tenure, I am confident that President Bola Tinubu, by the grace of God, will do the same. Not even the emergence of a mega party or merger will hinder his progress.

“The South will not be divided; we stand united, and by God’s grace, President Tinubu’s health will be steadfast as he leads our country to the promise land.”

Similarly, Nabena expressed unwavering support for the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, affirming that no political maneuvering would hinder him from completing his term, emphasizing confidence in the leadership provided by Akpabio and other leaders in the National Assembly.